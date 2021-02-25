Advertisement

Lincoln community continues to raise money for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire

Erica Ellis is a family friend whose Facebook fundraiser has raised almost $35,000.
Family members and community members mourn the loss of 7 year old girl in Lincoln
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Family members and folks in the Lincoln area continue to mourn the loss of a seven-year-old girl.

Adele Parent died in a house fire late Monday night.

Two other children and three adults were able to make it out.

There are several fundraisers and raffles to benefit the family.

Erica Ellis is a family friend whose Facebook fundraiser has raised almost $35,000.

“When something like this happens, it just makes you squeeze your kids tighter and makes you understand that every day is not guaranteed, and I think people are just really trying to find something to do to make it better in any way that they can,” said Ellis.

Ellis says Adele’s school is also taking donations for the family.

You can find more information on fundraisers and drop-off locations on our website.

