Initial unemployment claims in Maine rise slightly for first time in almost 2 months

Maine Department of Labor's ReEmployME service
Maine Department of Labor's ReEmployME service(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to improve the user experience, the Maine Department of Labor is rolling out changes to its ReEmployME service.

Starting today, those seeking unemployment will see a modified weekly claim form that the MDOL hopes will be more user-friendly. There’s also a new status dashboard to help folks keep track of their unemployment claims each week.

For the first time in almost two months, initial or reopened claims for state unemployment are on the rise in Maine. According to the MDOL, about 2,150 first-time claims were filed the week ending February 20th. That’s up from roughly 2,000 the week prior.

Another 250 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That’s down from 450 the previous week.

Continued claims for state unemployment dropped to roughly 16,800. Another 13,300 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 20, 2021
Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 20, 2021(WABI)

