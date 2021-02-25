Clear & Frigid Tonight, Bright & Cold Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of an intensifying storm to our northeast and high pressure centered over southern Ontario brought Maine a strong and gusty northwest breeze today. The gusty northwest breeze helped usher a much colder airmass into our region as we progressed through this afternoon. As the high to our northwest moves east it will bring clear and cold conditions to Maine tonight, with lows ranging from a bit below zero up north to the low to mid- teens along the coast. The ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and cold end to the workweek tomorrow, with high temps ranging from near 20° across the far north to near freezing over southern parts of the state.

As high pressure slips off to our east a storm will likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation back to Maine later in the day Saturday and Saturday night, with any brief wintry mix likely becoming mainly rain south and snow north likely becoming mixed with rain later in the afternoon or evening. At this time, it appears that southern and coastal Maine will see one inch or less of snow later Saturday and Saturday night, with areas north and west of the Bangor Region likely picking up a few inches of wet snow. A weak bubble of high pressure will bring mainly dry and milder than normal conditions to Maine Sunday. Another fast- moving storm will likely bring rain and some snow back to the Pine Tree State later Sunday night through part of Monday, with much colder conditions returning to New England for Tuesday.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph late and low temps in the single numbers to lower teens from north to south.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 20s to near 30°.

Saturday: Becoming cloudy, afternoon and evening rain and snow, with a southerly breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with possible rain and snow showers and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, blustery and colder, with scattered snow showers possible and high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

