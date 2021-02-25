Carmel boy receives recognition for his kindness towards a Sheriff’s Deputy

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) -A little boy from Carmel had some kindness paid back to him Thursday.

Two weeks ago, eight-year-old Bentley Goodwin bought lunch for Penobscot County Sheriff Deputy Mark Fucile.

It happened at the Village Market in Carmel when Fucile’s credit card couldn’t be accepted due to a power outage.

”Just absolutely blew us away by stepping forward with his own money and took care of the meal for the deputy.” said Penobscot County Sherriff Troy Morton.

“It just matches the morals and community ethics that we promote here in Carmel.” added town manager Kevin Howell.

Thursday afternoon Bentley was surprised by a knock on his door as he was celebrating his ninth birthday.

Howell, Morton, and quite a few Penobscot County Sheriff Deputies and local firefighters were there to thank him for paying for the meal with some of the money he’d planned to use to buy fishing bait.

“It spread through the neighborhood and the community and we wanted to be sure we recognized that act so we took the time to draft a letter of commendation for him.” said Howell.

Bentley received the letter as a plaque to hang on his wall along with gift cards and some ice fishing gear. He was at a loss for words.

“How did I…? I just did that and all this stuff has happened…I’m like what?”

“I’m not sure a young man at that age recognizes what he’s done for our communities.” said Sherriff Morton. “But it’s a pretty amazing thing and we really appreciate it and were blessed by it.”

Bentley hadn’t expected anything in return, it just made sense to him to help out.

“This is so much more than one act.” said Sherriff Morton. “This is a reflection of the support for law enforcement in our communities.”

The deputies and firefighters competed for Bentley’s attention, asking him which service he might join when he grows up.

Sherriff Morton chuckled, “We want to be clear Deputies don’t expect people to be buying them lunch, but in this particular case it was tremendous.”

