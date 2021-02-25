Bright, Blustery & Turning Colder this Afternoon, Clear & Frigid Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Low pressure will move away from the region today, with the sky becoming partly to mostly sunny. A gusty northwest wind on the backside of the departing storm will usher colder air into the region as the day progresses. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens north and 20s south later this afternoon. The northwest wind will blow between 10-20 MPH during the day with gusts to 30-35 MPH which will make things feel much colder. Skies will be clear tonight and the wind will diminish a bit. Temperatures will range from near 0° north to the single numbers and low teens closer to the coast.

High pressure will bring us a sunny and chilly day Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s to near 30°. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region Saturday will bring us increasing clouds during the morning followed by some rain and snow during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs Saturday. Drier and mild weather is expected Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. Another fast-moving system will move through on Monday giving us another chance for some rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s Monday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder. Highs between 28°-38° during the morning then gradually falling to the teens and low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere by later in the day. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows between 0°-13°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs between 21°-31°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow and rain developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs in the 40s.

Monday: Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

