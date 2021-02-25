Advertisement

Birch Syrup industry gets recognition with newly proposed bill

New bill looks to regulate birch syrup industry.
New bill looks to regulate birch syrup industry.(WMTW)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new bill before Maine lawmakers would regulate a new industry here, Birch Syrup.

Temple Tappers in the town of Temple is the state’s only commercial producer of birch syrup.

“Yeah, we’ve been sort of saying, hey you know, Maine could kind of grab this. Like the branding Vermont has on Maple that Maine could have on Birch,” said Michael Romanyshyn, Owner of Temple Tappers.

Similar to Maple Syrup, it can be used for many things.

“The famous things are glazes like salmon, you know fish, meat, vegetable glazes, toppings on ice cream, mixed drinks,” said Romanyshyn.

Maine has the second largest number of birch trees in the country behind only Alaska.

Lawmakers are now looking to regulate the industry here in Maine.

“Absolutely, it’s wonderful some of the things we can do legislatively to help these industries to promote it. It’s another natural resource we have in the state of Maine and anything we can do to promote those natural resources and shop local,” said State Representative MaryAnne Kinney.

In a committee hearing Thursday, everyone showed interest in the proposed bill.

“There was a lot of interest, which was very encouraging, and for me, that’s the main thing. But what it needs is some assistance and collaboration from the state in like research and development,” said Romanyshyn.

More work is needed, but this bill is a promising first step.

“There could be some planning and thinking about how you know, how many people could be involved in it and maybe not just a few big landowners,” said Romanyshyn.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
The fire destroyed two cars parked in front as well.
One person is dead after early morning fire in Camden
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park

Latest News

Sen. Susan Collins discusses impeachment vote, Republican party
Senator Collins calls on officials to ease U.S. border restrictions
Cable companies win lawsuit over Maine’s a la carte law
Maine Department of Labor's ReEmployME service
Initial unemployment claims in Maine rise slightly for first time in almost 2 months
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th
24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC