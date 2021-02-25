Bangor School Committee to use consultant for superintendent hiring process

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee unanimously voted to hire a consultant to assist with the search for a new Superintendent.

The consultant will provide various trainings with the hiring committee that includes recognizing and removing implicit bias.

They will also assist with the hiring process, transition and onboarding.

Committee members say they want to hire the best possible candidate for the community, students, teachers, and staff.

“The trainings are in no way designed to get or pick any specific candidate but instead ensure that the interview committee leaves their biases behind when looking at those applications and interviewing those candidates,” said Carin Sychertz, chairperson of the Bangor School Committee.

The consultant will cost around $10,000.

This will mean moving funds from another area to cover the cost.

The committee says they will not take funds away from any student programming.

