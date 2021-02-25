Advertisement

Bangor School Committee to use consultant for superintendent hiring process

The consultant will provide various trainings with the hiring committee that include recognizing and removing implicit bias.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Committee unanimously voted to hire a consultant to assist with the search for a new Superintendent.

The consultant will provide various trainings with the hiring committee that includes recognizing and removing implicit bias.

They will also assist with the hiring process, transition and onboarding.

Committee members say they want to hire the best possible candidate for the community, students, teachers, and staff.

“The trainings are in no way designed to get or pick any specific candidate but instead ensure that the interview committee leaves their biases behind when looking at those applications and interviewing those candidates,” said Carin Sychertz, chairperson of the Bangor School Committee.

The consultant will cost around $10,000.

This will mean moving funds from another area to cover the cost.

The committee says they will not take funds away from any student programming.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building

Latest News

Businesses across Maine getting much needed PPP Loans
Sen. Collins announces over $601 million in PPP loans heading too Maine small employers
Sen. Collins co-sponsoring legislation to expand rural broadband access
Sen. Collins co-sponsoring legislation to expand rural broadband access
Belfast VFW is in need of a new building.
Belfast VFW needs your help getting a new building or area veterans and the community could suffer
Short-term rentals are currently not allowed in the city of Bangor.
City of Bangor holds virtual public listening session regarding short-term rentals