Bangor Public Library hosting virtual adventures around the world

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you ready for the trip of a lifetime - in your own living room?

If you’re up for an adventure, the Bangor Public Library is ready for you to jet set to a new destination around the world with them every week with their Passport Adventures program.

“I’ll be your tour guide as we travel the countries of the world, from the comforts of home,” says the host and Bangor Public Librarian, Maryann.

When the pandemic forced the library to close last year, the staff there did what they do best - adapt in any way they could to make their services available.

“One thing that people always forget about libraries is, we are experts at adaptation,” says Hannah Young, Director of Development and Marketing.

Adapting to safety protocols isn’t easy - especially at the library - a place where people go to access culture, literature, and services for free. So, they made these services available online for every age. One of their most popular programs is Passport Adventures.

“This week, we’re headed to Italy.”

Every week, Maryann and other librarians are producing new Passport Adventures videos.

“Each episode, they’re exploring a new place, and their culture and their food and festivals and animals and really just that space in place, so it’s like they’re traveling there which it kind of has that, where in the world is Carmen San Diego feel of exploration, which I think the parents enjoy, and then a little bit more of that interactive piece for the kids as well,” says Young.

Parents can register for the free program on the library’s website, and they can watch previous episodes anytime on YouTube.

“It’s just been so great in ways that work around their schedules and families that never would be able to make it to our programming otherwise,” says Young.

It’s just the library doing what they do best - showing how fun learning can be - even during a pandemic.

“That’s the point of libraries in the first place is to expose folks, and especially children, to new thoughts and ideas and people in places and expand those horizons so that they find something new and discover something that they might not have come across otherwise.”

If you would like to visit the library with your little ones, the children’s room is open by appointment.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.