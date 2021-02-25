Advertisement

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US

Experts say that measures put in place to fend off COVID-19 are a big factor
(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - February is usually the peak of flu season, but not this year. Health officials say flu cases and hospitalizations have been at their lowest levels in decades.

Some think it’s also possible that the coronavirus has essentially muscled aside not only flu, but also some other bugs usually seen in the fall and winter.

The number of flu infections is so low that it’s difficult for CDC to do its annual calculation of how well the vaccine is working.

And it could make planning for next season’s flu vaccine tougher too.

