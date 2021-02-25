Advertisement

24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC

217 newly recorded cases of COVID-19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th
Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Four come from Oxford County.

Three each in Penobscot, Cumberland, and York counties. Two each in Hancock, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Franklin, and Androscoggin counties.

One in Lincoln, that’s just the second death reported there since the pandemic began.

Total deaths now stand at 701.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 170 new cases of coronavirus.

That beings the total to 44,117 total cases since the pandemic began. 34,820 are now confirmed by the CDC.

25 patients with the virus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. 7 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Kennebec County climbing by 26 cases. Penobscot County has 19 more.

Piscataquis County with 9 new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

Knox County with just one new case.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths (15 from records review)
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard

Latest News

Portland police test new device to restrain people without use of force
Officers got some hands-on experience with the device on Wednesday.
Portland police test new device to restrain people without use of force
Town of Paris Select Board says mask mandates violate the ADA
Disability Rights Maine, which supports Mills’ mask requirements, has rejected the proposal.
Town of Paris Select Board says mask mandates violate the ADA