24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to Maine CDC

Latest coronavirus numbers being released by the Maine CDC for Thursday, February 25th (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 24 more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Four come from Oxford County.

Three each in Penobscot, Cumberland, and York counties. Two each in Hancock, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Franklin, and Androscoggin counties.

One in Lincoln, that’s just the second death reported there since the pandemic began.

Total deaths now stand at 701.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 170 new cases of coronavirus.

That beings the total to 44,117 total cases since the pandemic began. 34,820 are now confirmed by the CDC.

25 patients with the virus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. 7 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Kennebec County climbing by 26 cases. Penobscot County has 19 more.

Piscataquis County with 9 new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

Knox County with just one new case.

