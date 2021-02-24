Advertisement

Volunteers needed for mass vaccine clinic at Portland Expo

Northern Light Health plans to open Portland's first mass vaccination site at the Expo building...
Northern Light Health plans to open Portland's first mass vaccination site at the Expo building next month.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Northern Light Health said it needs volunteers for its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Portland Expo.

The clinic is set to open on March 2 and will vaccinate Mainers 70 and older under Phase 1b.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital is looking for symptom screeners, check-in staff, observers and more.

“We’re gonna need all hands on deck. Employees are gonna need to be given a break. We’ve had volunteers that have been at every clinic since we started at the end of January. It’s gonna take a big community just to give each other breaks and time off from their shifts,” Northern Light Health Director of Volunteer Services Stacey Coventry said.

Officials said there is an opportunity for volunteers to get vaccinated if there are doses leftover.

People interested in volunteering should contact Northern Light Health through its website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon
The federal government says it's doing what it can, with talk of mailing masks to help limit...
Experts warn against complacency amid fears COVID-19 variant may fuel spring surge
Nationwide, more than 13% of the population has received their first shot of the COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine makers pledge 240M doses by end of March
Dr. Shah drove home the effectiveness of the vaccine saying in clinical trials it it had a 100%...
Maine CDC Director on possible third vaccine for Mainers