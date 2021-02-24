Volunteers needed for mass vaccine clinic at Portland Expo

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Northern Light Health said it needs volunteers for its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Portland Expo.

The clinic is set to open on March 2 and will vaccinate Mainers 70 and older under Phase 1b.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital is looking for symptom screeners, check-in staff, observers and more.

“We’re gonna need all hands on deck. Employees are gonna need to be given a break. We’ve had volunteers that have been at every clinic since we started at the end of January. It’s gonna take a big community just to give each other breaks and time off from their shifts,” Northern Light Health Director of Volunteer Services Stacey Coventry said.

Officials said there is an opportunity for volunteers to get vaccinated if there are doses leftover.

People interested in volunteering should contact Northern Light Health through its website.

