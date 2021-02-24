Trustees approved 580-bed housing commons for USM
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System Board of Trustees on Wednesday gave the green light to a 580-bed Portland Commons affordable student housing residence hall project for the University of Southern Maine.
The $93.7 million project is one of several housing initiatives aimed at bringing nearly 1,000 residence hall beds to campuses in Portland, Presque Isle and Farmington by 2023.
Trustees also approved a $26.6 million Career and Student Success Center at USM that includes $19 million from a bond package that was authorized by voters.
