Trustees approved 580-bed housing commons for USM

ORONO, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System Board of Trustees on Wednesday gave the green light to a 580-bed Portland Commons affordable student housing residence hall project for the University of Southern Maine.

The $93.7 million project is one of several housing initiatives aimed at bringing nearly 1,000 residence hall beds to campuses in Portland, Presque Isle and Farmington by 2023.

Trustees also approved a $26.6 million Career and Student Success Center at USM that includes $19 million from a bond package that was authorized by voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.