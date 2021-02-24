Advertisement

Tremont man arrested for drug trafficking

35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.
35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.(MDEA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A Tremont man arrested in Newport after a months-long drug investigation.

35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.

Authorities say Wedge was a source of a heroin and fentanyl distribution on Mount Desert Island.

Agents seized 500 grams of suspected fentanyl - worth an estimated $100,000.

As well as more than $9,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 24
Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Authorities say the robbery took place February 11th around 7 in the evening.
Waterville police looking for robbery suspect
Rockland holds virtual meeting to discuss natural gas pipeline proposal
Student-run program to grant scholarships to high school students