Tremont man arrested for drug trafficking
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A Tremont man arrested in Newport after a months-long drug investigation.
35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.
Authorities say Wedge was a source of a heroin and fentanyl distribution on Mount Desert Island.
Agents seized 500 grams of suspected fentanyl - worth an estimated $100,000.
As well as more than $9,000 of suspected drug proceeds.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.