Trek Across Maine to host virtual ride due to coronavirus

Our Trek Across Maine staff put the health and well-being of our community first and foremost. We have been closely monitoring the continued spread of the coronavirus and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the past year. Based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local government officials, and communication with our host facilities, we have decided to host the Trek Across Maine as a virtual event in 2021.
We will not be having a physical event on June 18 - 20, but we will offer a virtual Trek Across Maine option, called Cycle Your Way, which you can participate in from now through June 30th.
Details regarding the Cycle Your Way - Virtual Trek Across Maine experience can be found at trekacrossmaine.org
Please refer to our FAQ page for additional info:
https://bit.ly/2021TrekVirtualFAQ
Please stay tuned for more info in the coming days/week as we share more details about Cycle Your Way! We cannot thank you enough for the support that you continue to provide!