Trek Across Maine to host virtual ride due to coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The American Lung Association’s annual bike ride fundraiser in Maine will once again be held virtually this year.

The 37th annual Trek Across Maine was scheduled for June 18-20.

Now, participants around the world can register, track their own progress, and complete their mileage goals by cycling 60, 120, or 180 miles at their own pace before June 30th.

Since 1985, the event has raised more than $29.5 million for lung health.

This year, all funds from the event will support COVID-19 research.

“This was a really hard decision for us, but we feel it is the right thing to do. Based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local government officials, we want to avoid creating large gatherings of people, which is a natural part of our fun and exciting cycling fundraiser. Our top priority is to protect the health of our participants, volunteers and staff. We are grateful for the many people who have already registered for the event. Together, our goal is to build on the momentum we have seen from our participants and supporters across the globe to help create a world in which we work together to improve lung health and end all lung disease, including COVID-19. Unlike last year, we’ve had a lot more time to plan for a virtual event and have created tons of fun ways for people to participate virtually. People will be able to enjoy a lot of exciting challenges, giveaways and surprises.”

