Trek Across Maine to host virtual ride due to coronavirus

The 37th annual Trek Across Maine was scheduled for June 18-20.
Cyclists from across the U.S. participated in this year's virtual Trek Across Maine that raised...
Cyclists from across the U.S. participated in this year's virtual Trek Across Maine that raised funds for COVID-19 research.(Photo/Trek Across Maine)(Trek Across Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The American Lung Association’s annual bike ride fundraiser in Maine will once again be held virtually this year.

Now, participants around the world can register, track their own progress, and complete their mileage goals by cycling 60, 120, or 180 miles at their own pace before June 30th.

Since 1985, the event has raised more than $29.5 million for lung health.

This year, all funds from the event will support COVID-19 research.

2021 Trek Across Maine - Update

Our Trek Across Maine staff put the health and well-being of our community first and foremost. We have been closely monitoring the continued spread of the coronavirus and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the past year. Based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local government officials, and communication with our host facilities, we have decided to host the Trek Across Maine as a virtual event in 2021. We will not be having a physical event on June 18 - 20, but we will offer a virtual Trek Across Maine option, called Cycle Your Way, which you can participate in from now through June 30th. Details regarding the Cycle Your Way - Virtual Trek Across Maine experience can be found at trekacrossmaine.org Please refer to our FAQ page for additional info: https://bit.ly/2021TrekVirtualFAQ Use hashtag #TrekME on your social posts to be featured! Please stay tuned for more info in the coming days/week as we share more details about Cycle Your Way! We cannot thank you enough for the support that you continue to provide!

Posted by Trek Across Maine on Monday, February 22, 2021

