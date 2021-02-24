Student-run program to grant scholarships to high school students

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A student-run volunteer program is working to help others.

It is working with martins point healthcare to grant scholarships to high school students.

Zoe Siegel and Parker Harnett are seniors at Yarmouth High School.

They created the website How to Help in Maine in 2018.

It connects high school students across the state with more than 60 volunteer opportunities.

This year the girls are accepting applications for $1,500 scholarships.

And will pick two for making a difference in their community.

”We’re so excited to hear everyone’s stories! And please reach out to us if you have any questions, because we want to make this easy an accessible as possible,” said Siegel.

The application can be found on their website at howtohelpinmaine.org

The deadline to apply is April 23.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.