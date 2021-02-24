Snow & Rain Tonight, Bright, Blustery & Turning Colder Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southwest breeze on the backside of high pressure moving east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline brought the mildest temps of the month so far to Maine today, with much of the state seeing the highs reach up into the 40s, with a good deal of melting occurring. A small and fast-moving storm will bring snow and rain to Maine tonight as it works east across the state. From the Bangor Region on south most if not all the light precipitation tonight will fall as rain or a rain and snow mix, with little if any accumulation. Across areas north of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft the bulk of the precipitation tonight will fall as snow. Around Farmington, Dexter, Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln a coating to a couple of inches of wet snow will likely accumulate, with the higher amounts likely being found across the hillier elevations. The snow will likely be heavier from the Moosehead Lake Region, Millinocket, Baxter State Park Region on north and east, with most areas receiving between 2 and 6″ of snow, with once again the higher amounts being found across the higher elevations.

Once the storm moves off to our northeast tomorrow morning it will drag a much colder airmass southeast through New England on a brisk northwest breeze. Despite a good deal of sunshine, the temps tomorrow will slowly fall into and through the 20s during the afternoon, with the gusty wind making it feel even colder. High pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright and cold end to the workweek Friday.

After the fair and cold conditions Thursday and Friday a storm will likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation back to Maine later in the day Saturday and Saturday night, with mainly rain expected south and a wintry mix expected north at this point in time. A bubble of high pressure will bring fair and Milder than normal conditions to our region Sunday, with another storm likely impacting New England Monday or early Tuesday.

Tonight: Snow north and mainly light rain south, with a southerly breeze becoming northwest late between 8 and 16 mph and low temps in the 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and turning colder, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with late day and night rain and snow possible and high temps in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with possible rain and snow showers and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.