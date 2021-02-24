Northern Light Health provides update on COVID hospitalizations and vaccinations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Health is reporting only 17 in-patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 in their hospital system.

That’s down from over 100 patients around the beginning of the year.

As of Tuesday, Northern Light has administered 48,067 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

31,940 are first doses. The remaining 16,127 are second doses.

Dr. James Jarvis provided the update from the Cross Insurance Center vaccination clinic.

”Those are wonderful numbers, but I will continue to caution people that we want you to still take this seriously. That we need to continue to do the things we’ve been talking about for a year now. Wearing our face coverings, staying six feet apart when we’re out in public, trying to avoid large gatherings, and washing our hands frequently.”

Northern Light Health is still looking for volunteers to help staff vaccine clinics. You can register at northernlighthealth.org/covidvolunteers

They are adding an additional day every week for the clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays will be options for those age 70 and older to make an appointment.

With more than 50% of those over the age of 70 in the state having received at least the first dose of the vaccine, many are asking when the clinics will expand the criteria.

Dr. Jarvis says the vaccine is owned by the federal government and given to the states for distribution.

”I can assure you Northern Light does talk to the state on a regular basis about what our capacity is and what we believe the needs of our community are. What we do not want to see is us to step outside of our lane and as a state, we aren’t talking with one voice. You can imagine the chaos it would be if one of our large scale vaccination clinics were vaccinating one group of people and another large scale clinic was vaccinating another group of people.”

They still have openings for appointments tomorrow and Saturday, as well as next week.

Visit covid.northernlighthealth.org to register for an appointment.

Or you can call 204-8551.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.