New gymnasium is in the works for John Bapst

Design plans for the new gym at John Bapst Memorial High School.
Design plans for the new gym at John Bapst Memorial High School.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction crews continue to make some big progress on a new gym and fitness center for John Bapst Memorial High School.

It’s being built on Broadway in Bangor.

Work got underway in 2019, In November of 2020, students, faculty and staff sign the building’s top beam add their signature touch to the new facility.

After years of discussion and planning, folks with the school say they’re very excited to see the building take shape.

”You know I sat in a committee room 10 years ago and listened to people say boy we really need a new athletic facility around here. So you can imagine if not only for me, for a lot of us, this is the culmination of a long process. The kids are going to finally have the kind of facility that they deserve,” said the Head of the School, Mel MacKay.

Unfortunately this year’s senior class will not be able to take advantage of the new gym.

But they’re hoping they will open it up next school year.

This is the first new building at the school since 1927.

