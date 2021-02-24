Advertisement

Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball semifinalists and all-stars announced

There will be no all-star games this year, Banquet will be held virtually.
Bangor, Brewer open high school season with wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine McDonald’s Announced its senior all-star teams and award honorees.

A complete list of all stars can be found here:

Senior All-Star Teams and Awards

Mr. Maine Basketball Semi-Finalists

Sawyer Deprey Caribou

Parker Desjardins Forest Hills

Kobe Gilbert Piscataquis

Dylan Griffin Thornton Academy

Wyatt Hathaway Leavitt

Dylan Huff Brewer

Payton Jones Thornton Academy

Cash McClure Maranacook

Matt Parent Messalonskee

Andrew Szwez Bangor

Miss Maine Basketball Semi-Finalists

Emily Archibald Kennebunk

Glory Blethen Boothbay Region

Camille Clement Greely

Cassidy Dumont Oxford Hills

Peyton Grant Dexter

Amanda Kabantu Portland

Adele Nadeau Gorham

Gemima Motema Portland

Sophia McVicar Calais

Mollie Obar Greely

