Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball semifinalists and all-stars announced
There will be no all-star games this year, Banquet will be held virtually.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine McDonald’s Announced its senior all-star teams and award honorees.
A complete list of all stars can be found here:
Mr. Maine Basketball Semi-Finalists
Sawyer Deprey Caribou
Parker Desjardins Forest Hills
Kobe Gilbert Piscataquis
Dylan Griffin Thornton Academy
Wyatt Hathaway Leavitt
Dylan Huff Brewer
Payton Jones Thornton Academy
Cash McClure Maranacook
Matt Parent Messalonskee
Andrew Szwez Bangor
Miss Maine Basketball Semi-Finalists
Emily Archibald Kennebunk
Glory Blethen Boothbay Region
Camille Clement Greely
Cassidy Dumont Oxford Hills
Peyton Grant Dexter
Amanda Kabantu Portland
Adele Nadeau Gorham
Gemima Motema Portland
Sophia McVicar Calais
Mollie Obar Greely
