Mild This Afternoon, Periods of Snow & Rain Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Variably cloudy skies will continue with more clouds moving in this afternoon as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures will run several degrees above average today with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south. Low pressure will move through the state later this evening and during the night tonight bringing us a quick shot of rain and snow. Precipitation is expected to fall as snow north of Bangor while the rest of the state sees rain or rain/snow mix. Accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible for areas north of Bangor. However slightly higher amounts of 3″-6″ will be possible across Northern Somerset and Northern Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot, and Northeast Aroostook Counties. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s to low 30s.

A few lingering snow showers will be possible Thursday morning otherwise expect brightening skies during the day as the storm system moves off to our east. A gusty northwest wind on the backside of the departing storm will usher colder air into the region as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state during the morning then gradually fall during the afternoon with temperatures dropping to the teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere by late afternoon. The northwest wind will blow between 10-20 MPH during the day with gusts to 30 MPH which will make things feel much colder. High pressure will bring us a sunny and chilly day Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s to near 30°. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region Saturday will bring us increasing clouds during the morning and the chance for some rain and snow during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs Saturday. Drier and mild weather is expected Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 35°-45°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Periods of snow north of Bangor, rain and mixed rain/snow elsewhere. Lows between 22°-32°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: A few morning snow showers then brightening skies. Breezy and turning colder. Highs between 26°-36° during the morning then gradually falling to the teens and low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere by later in the day. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow and rain possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs in the 40s.

