Mainer to compete at World Youth and Junior Biathlon Championships

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A mainer is going against the best young biathletes in the world. Fort Fairfield’s Sara Beaulieu is on her way to Austria to compete in the World Youth and Junior Biathlon Championship. The timed event combines rifle shooting and cross-country skiing. She has been training in California with hopes of proving herself in her first major international event.

“An accomplishment I am very proud of,” says Beaulieu, “I worked very hard to get where I am right now. I had a feeling I would be able to accomplish it. I just didn’t know when.”

The event starts on Saturday and runs through March 7th.

