Advertisement

Maine football allowed by school to play home games with no fans

Home opener will be March 13th vs Albany
UMaine football allowed to hold home games
UMaine football allowed to hold home games
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football has been granted permission by school president Joan Ferrini-Mundy to hold home football games without fans this spring season.

“There is a big advantage to having a home game. We play on this field every day. The guys are used to the field we have familiarity with the facilities and all the little things that go on in the background. How we prepare for the game and walkthroughs, meetings, all that kind of stuff. There’s advantages that way,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “Without a crowd, there is not that home field advantage. But regardless of crowds, I don’t think there will be a crowd advantage in a lot of places.”

Charlton expects there to be limited fans at their season opener at Delaware Saturday March 6th.

He also discussed recruiting today and says most of his seniors, including Old Town’s Andre Miller, will be back for the fall season.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Latest News

UMaine President says spring football will be played at Alfond Stadium
Bangor girls battle past rival Hampden in overtime
Bangor girls battle past rival Hampden in overtime
Brewer hockey earns victory in the county
Brewer hockey picks up win in the County
UMaine women's basketball earns break with Bye, Millan finalist for Senior CLASS Award
UMaine women’s basketball earns break with Bye, Millan finalist for Senior CLASS Award