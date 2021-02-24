Maine football allowed by school to play home games with no fans

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football has been granted permission by school president Joan Ferrini-Mundy to hold home football games without fans this spring season.

“There is a big advantage to having a home game. We play on this field every day. The guys are used to the field we have familiarity with the facilities and all the little things that go on in the background. How we prepare for the game and walkthroughs, meetings, all that kind of stuff. There’s advantages that way,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “Without a crowd, there is not that home field advantage. But regardless of crowds, I don’t think there will be a crowd advantage in a lot of places.”

Charlton expects there to be limited fans at their season opener at Delaware Saturday March 6th.

He also discussed recruiting today and says most of his seniors, including Old Town’s Andre Miller, will be back for the fall season.

