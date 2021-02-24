Maine CDC reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Seventeen more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

That’s the most deaths reported in a single day since there were 23 on February 2nd.

Penobscot County lost six residents. Sagadahoc, which previously had just one coronavirus-related death, now has three. York County is reporting three new deaths, Oxford has two, while Cumberland, Androscoggin, Somerset, and Hancock all have one new death each.

Total deaths rise to 677.

Wednesday’s report from the Maine CDC also shows 170 new cases of coronavirus in our state.

There have been 43,900 cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 34,723 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 24 (WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 25 new cases. Kennebec County has 11.

After three-straight days of no new cases, Franklin County is reporting seven.

Aroostook County is actually showing one fewer case than yesterday.

