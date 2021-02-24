Advertisement

Maine CDC Director on possible third vaccine for Mainers

“The best thing that you can do the best health decision that you can make for yourself is to take the first COVID vaccine that is offered to you.”
Dr. Shah drove home the effectiveness of the vaccine saying in clinical trials it it had a 100%...
Dr. Shah drove home the effectiveness of the vaccine saying in clinical trials it it had a 100% reduction against both COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths starting 28 days after the single dose of vaccine.(WKYT)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is set to be evaluated by health panels later this week.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah Tuesday touched upon some of the advantages of this vaccine like it being only a single dose and not needing to be stored in a freezer.

He really drove home the effectiveness of the vaccine saying in clinical trials it it had a 100% reduction against both COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths starting 28 days after the single dose of vaccine.

He says while the 85% severe disease effectiveness is lower than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Mainers should still feel comfortable getting the Johnson and Johnson shot.

”In the middle of a pandemic with disease all around us, and the possibility for potential spikes again, potentially caused by the variants, if those were to take hold, the best thing that you can do the best health decision that you can make for yourself is to take the first COVID vaccine that is offered to you,” says Shah.

Shah says this is the advice he has given his family members.

He says getting vaccinated as quickly as you can with a vaccine that will keep you out of the hospital and keep you alive, is the best thing that you can do.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines available at Walgreens across the state
Coronavirus vaccines will be available at Walgreens in Maine
Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations --...
States rush to catch up on delayed vaccines, expand access
6 staff have tested positive
Penobscot County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak affecting six staff
A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of Americans are worried about the possibility of becoming...
Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high