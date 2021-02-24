Maine CDC Director on possible third vaccine for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is set to be evaluated by health panels later this week.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah Tuesday touched upon some of the advantages of this vaccine like it being only a single dose and not needing to be stored in a freezer.

He really drove home the effectiveness of the vaccine saying in clinical trials it it had a 100% reduction against both COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths starting 28 days after the single dose of vaccine.

He says while the 85% severe disease effectiveness is lower than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Mainers should still feel comfortable getting the Johnson and Johnson shot.

”In the middle of a pandemic with disease all around us, and the possibility for potential spikes again, potentially caused by the variants, if those were to take hold, the best thing that you can do the best health decision that you can make for yourself is to take the first COVID vaccine that is offered to you,” says Shah.

Shah says this is the advice he has given his family members.

He says getting vaccinated as quickly as you can with a vaccine that will keep you out of the hospital and keep you alive, is the best thing that you can do.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.