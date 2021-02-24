Advertisement

Maine baseball season opening series is cancelled

Both Black Bears hockey teams to play this weekend
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine baseball was to open its season on Friday. The Black bears series at Central Connecticut State has been cancelled. They are working to reschedule the series and will hopefully be able to make it up at a later date.

UMaine hockey will have both teams in action on the road this weekend. The men at UConn for a pair. The women open the Hockey East Playoffs with the quarterfinal round at Vermont Sunday at 2 pm.

Former UMaine men’s hockey captain Mitch Fossier scored his first professional goal last night for Rockford of the AHL.

Fossier scores first pro goal at start of 3rd Period

