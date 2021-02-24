Advertisement

Lincoln man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charge

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

32-year-old Brandon Tolman pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court.

According to court records, between May and July of 2018, Tolman was part of a drug operation based out of Florida and operating in northern Maine.

A co-conspirator obtained large quantities of the drug from Florida and had it transported to Maine.

Tolman then sold the drug in the Lincoln area.

In addition to jail time, Tolman also faces a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Town of Lincoln coming together
Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 23
Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Cyclists from across the U.S. participated in this year's virtual Trek Across Maine that raised...
Trek Across Maine to host virtual ride due to coronavirus
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Bust of former US Speaker from Maine was damaged in the Capitol riot
Downeaster could see more trips to Boston by summer
35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.
Tremont man arrested for drug trafficking