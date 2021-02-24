BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

32-year-old Brandon Tolman pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court.

According to court records, between May and July of 2018, Tolman was part of a drug operation based out of Florida and operating in northern Maine.

A co-conspirator obtained large quantities of the drug from Florida and had it transported to Maine.

Tolman then sold the drug in the Lincoln area.

In addition to jail time, Tolman also faces a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.

Lincoln Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy Charge https://t.co/5wKIjeHpwL — U.S. Attorney Maine (@USAO_ME) February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.