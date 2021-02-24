Group of Maine businesses and schools launching the Maine Compact on Immigration.

(WMTW) - A group of Maine businesses and schools is launching the Maine Compact on Immigration.

Nearly 80 organizations are coming together to unveil a plan they believe should guide the state’s approach to immigration.

It’s a set of principles for federal immigration reforms to help Maine employers and for state and local policies to make Maine a destination of choice for immigrants.

Officials say the time to act is now before tens of thousands of Mainers retire.

“The goal of the 10 year strategic plan when it comes to workforce is to grow our workforce by 75,000, but probably what you don’t know is we are going to losing 65,000 so we couldn’t even come close to the 75,000 without the immigrant community "

The goal Tuesday is to provide lawmakers with a broader understanding of the impact immigrants have on the state’s economy and higher education system.

