Gilbert hits 1000 point milestone for PCHS, Christopher and Desjardins both hit milestones as well

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Piscataquis Community star Kobe Gilbert needed 29 points for the 1000 point milestone on Tuesday and put up 32 to join his older brother Bryce in the Pirates 1000 point club. He’s just the 4th player to reach the milestone in program history.

“The fact I got it in the same gym as my brother is pretty cool,” says PCHS 1000 point scorer Kobe Gilbert, “Freshman year I was pretty much injured except for three games I mean teammates give me up and shots and they respect that I take a lot of shots.”

His family was able to be there for the game to see him reach the mark.

“It meant a lot this whole season all they wanted to do was see me play a game and it doesn’t have to be for 1000 but the fact they got to be here for my thousand-point game means a lot to me,” says Gilbert.

Central won the game 52-48.

Forest Hills’ Parker Desjardins hit the 2000 career point milestone against Greenville on Tuesday night. He needed and had 44 points. Just the 19th player in state history to reach the milestone. The 2-time defending state champions from the Jackman area won big 81-41 over the Lakers.

Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher is only a junior for the River Hawks but she too with a big milestone on Tuesday. She reached 1000 career points on a free throw. She’s the 3rd player in program history to reach the mark. Christopher scoring 32 points in a 56-40 win over rival Messalonskee.

