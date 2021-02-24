Get your hands on some whoopie pies this fall

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -Organizers of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival are moving ahead with plans to hold the event in-person this year.

The celebration of Maine’s official state treat was held virtually in 2020.

In past years, it has been the single largest event in the Dover-Foxcroft area.

Patrick Myer, one of the event’s organizers and executive director of Center Theatre, says for 2021 they have booked the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds instead of downtown Dover-Foxcroft to make the event less crowded.

“On top of everything else the regional economy had to deal with last year, losing the festival was a big deal, so even if we end up doing a smaller festival this year, we hope it will be able to benefit everyone.”

The festival is once again shifting away from its usual summer slot to Saturday, October 2nd, and will be dubbed, Whooptoberfest.

For more information, visit the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival website or contact the Center Theatre.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.