Fielder’s Choice in Bangor to open for the season Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This warmer weather is quite the tease for spring, and it has some thinking about ice cream.

Fielder’s Choice in Bangor will be opening Thursday, February 24th at noon.

Wednesday was their last day of winter hours.

Regular hours start Friday, but it is still drive-thru only.

Good news too, they now have soft serve back at all locations.

