City of Bangor holds virtual public listening session regarding short-term rentals

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The City of Bangor is considering regulation of short-term rentals.

As part of the process, the City held a listening session via Zoom and Facebook today taking questions, concerns, and opinions from the community. Short-term rentals are defined as residential units that are rented for less than 30 days.

They are currently not allowed in Bangor.

”There are people who are renting this way,” said Tanya Emery, of the city’s Community and Economic Development Department. “We know that. We are aware of that. There are people who want to rent this way. That’s why we think it’s time-sensitive to take up this work, and to complete this conversation so we can give the city council some things to consider as they think about developing a policy.”

A second listening session will be held Thursday at 5 pm.

For more information and to see today’s session in its entirety, visit the City of Bangor Facebook page.

