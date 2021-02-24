Can you mandate employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19?

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many small business owners have questions about what they can and cannot do regarding the vaccine and their employees.

The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce along with a number of health experts provided answers to some of those questions in an online webinar today.

One point of big interest is whether an employer is allowed to ask or even mandate employees to get the vaccine.

Those on the webinar say the answer to both is yes.

But health experts warn that mandating a shot can get you mixed up in a variety of discrimination laws around disabilities or religious exemptions from the vaccine.

”The law requires you to go through very specific steps in those accommodation discussions. So the better approach might be if there is somebody that is not getting vaccinated, that you just adhere to the safety practices that you have in place. Make sure they are strictly adhering to those,” said Lisa Landry, Redington-Fairview General Hospital HR Director.

You can also encourage employees to get vaccinated by offering incentives.

But they say to avoid things like money, but perhaps offer paid time off in order to go get vaccinated.

