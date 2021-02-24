Advertisement

Bust of former US Speaker from Maine was damaged in the Capitol riot

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Several pieces of artwork were damaged during the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. The curator for the House of Representatives now says one of those pieces was a bust of former U.S. Speaker of the House Thomas Brackett Reed, who represented Maine for 12 terms.

A total of five busts, two portraits and a statue were found covered in a chemical residue from a fire extinguisher.

That residue includes a dye that could permanently discolor the pieces if not properly treated.

The curator is asking a House Appropriations subcommittee Wednesday for $25,000 to clean and restore the artwork.

That process is expected to take several weeks.

The House Collection includes 13,000 objects in the collection, from portraits to photographs to campaign memorabilia.

Of that collection, 535 objects are currently exhibited in the Capitol and House Office Buildings.

Reed represented Maine’s 1st congressional district as a Republican from 1877 to 1899 and served as Speaker of the House from 1889-1891 and 1895-1899.

He was born and raised in Portland, graduating from Portland High School and Bowdoin College.

