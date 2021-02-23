UMaine women’s basketball earns break with Bye, Millan finalist for Senior CLASS Award

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball closed out its regular season on Saturday with a convincing 82-53 win over New Hampshire.

Maine is now off until Sunday, March 7th. The top seed Black Bears will host their semifinal against the lowest remaining seed from this week’s quarterfinals.

“It’s a reset you know and it’s nice to have an opportunity to take some time for ourselves. I want our team to really appreciate and take a step back and enjoy the fact that they are regular season champions,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “They went 16-2. They’ve gone through a lot this season and they have a lot to be proud of. Then will get back to work. Really working on ourselves. Once we know who our opponent is we will focus in on that.”

UMaine star Blanca Millan named one of 10 national finalists Monday for the Senior CLASS award for women’s hoops. The honor goes to a division one player who shows excellence in community, classroom, character, and competition.

National fan voting is open until March 22nd.

The winner will be recognized at the NCAA Final Four.

