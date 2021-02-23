Advertisement

UMaine President says spring football will be played at Alfond Stadium

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, no spectators will be allowed, only essential personnel
(Eric Gullickson)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s President has given the green light to spring football at Alfond Stadium in Orono.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, no spectators will be allowed, only essential personnel.

A UMaine System spokesperson says each home game will be played under strict operational standards approved by the University of Maine Emergency Operations Center.

The Black Bears are currently expected to host three games this spring with the first scheduled for March 13th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Dan Smith, 33, lives in Falmouth and works for Maine Medical Center as a cardiac...
Maine man recounts ‘dread and panic’ on United 328
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 22
Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Bucksport Town Council preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel unsafe
Town of Bucksport preparing to declare Spring Fountain Motel dangerous building
Brian Sullivan is taking on the new title of Dad
Congratulations to Brian Sullivan on the birth of his daughter

Latest News

Bangor girls battle past rival Hampden in overtime
Bangor girls battle past rival Hampden in overtime
Brewer hockey earns victory in the county
Brewer hockey picks up win in the County
UMaine women's basketball earns break with Bye, Millan finalist for Senior CLASS Award
UMaine women’s basketball earns break with Bye, Millan finalist for Senior CLASS Award
Searsport's Alley notches 1000th career point
Searsport’s Alley reaches 1000 point milestone