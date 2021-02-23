UMaine President says spring football will be played at Alfond Stadium

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s President has given the green light to spring football at Alfond Stadium in Orono.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, no spectators will be allowed, only essential personnel.

A UMaine System spokesperson says each home game will be played under strict operational standards approved by the University of Maine Emergency Operations Center.

The Black Bears are currently expected to host three games this spring with the first scheduled for March 13th.

