State Legislature working on COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights

The bill would also expand access to telehealth and make sure providers don’t charge unnecessary fees
(WABI)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The state is hoping to remove any barriers to testing for COVID-19 and make vaccination easier and free for Mainers.

The COVID-19 patient Bill of Rights would make it so these things are covered under state regulated health insurance companies and existing programs.

The bill would also expand access to telehealth and make sure providers don’t charge unnecessary fees.

“We should not have to sacrifice our family members and neighbors to reopen our communities and rebuild our economies. Instead, we should create a system that ensures that everyone has access to healthcare that they need,” said Sen. Troy Jackson (D) Allagash

Under the bill, if an uninsured Mainers were at a testing site that didn’t have a partnership with DHHS, they would be made aware ahead of time and be directed to alternative site or given a waiver.

