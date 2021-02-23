Advertisement

Searsport’s Alley reaches 1000 point milestone

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Searsport, Maine (WABI) - Searsport senior Mackenzie Alley notched her 1000th career point on Friday night in a win over Sumner Memorial. This is the milestone basket courtesy Searsport Athletics. Her father Shawn also achieved the milestone when he played. We saw her leading the way for her team at Deer Isle- Stonington a few weeks ago. She is just the 10th Vikings player ever to reach 1000 points.

