Plenty of Clouds This Afternoon, Some Breaks Of Sun Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Variably cloudy skies and milder temperatures will be the rule for the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will top off in the mid-30s to low 40s this afternoon, several degrees above average for this time of year. A disturbance approaching the area tonight will bring us a little cloudiness and may bring a few snow showers to northern areas. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s for overnight lows.

We’ll start our Wednesday with partly sunny skies followed by increasing clouds as a disturbance approaches the area. A few afternoon rain and snow showers will be possible across northern locales otherwise expect a mainly dry day Wednesday. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. The disturbance will cross the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning giving us a good chance of snow showers as it moves through. The disturbance will move to our east Thursday morning taking any lingering snow showers with it. As the disturbance moves away and high pressure begins to move into the region, we’ll see a gusty northwest wind on the backside of the departing storm Thursday. This will usher colder air into the region for the end of the week. Skies will brighten as we progress through the day Thursday. Temperatures will top off mainly in the 30s for highs. High pressure will bring us a sunny and chilly day Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s to near 30°. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region Saturday will bring us increasing clouds during the morning and the chance for some rain and snow during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs Saturday.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 35°-43°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible north. Lows between 21°-29°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. A few rain or snow showers possible across the north during the afternoon. Highs between 37°-46°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: A few morning snow showers then brightening skies. A bit cooler with highs mainly in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow and rain possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

