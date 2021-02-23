Advertisement

Penobscot County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak affecting six staff

No inmates have yet tested positive
6 staff have tested positive
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Penobscot County Jail is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.

Sheriff Troy Morton says a correctional officer tested positive over the weekend.

Subsequent testing found five additional staff members were positive.

Morton says no inmates have tested positive and contact tracing has not found any to have been in close contact with a positive case.

32 inmates have tested negative over the past few days and 73 testing negative over the past three weeks.

New arrests and other commitments are being diverted to other facilities for the time being.

Roughly half of the corrections staff have had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

