Out-of-state hunters might have to hire guides in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Out-of-state hunters in Maine might soon be required to hire licensed guides to hunt big game.

Maine is home to a number of popular fall hunts, including seasons for moose, bear, white-tailed deer and wild turkey.

Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson, of Allagash, said Monday his proposal would require non-resident hunters to hire a licensed Maine guide if their own state, province or country of residence has a similar requirement.

Jackson said most nonresidents who come to Maine for big game hunting would not be affected by the proposal.

Many Canadians would, however.

