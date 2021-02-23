Advertisement

Man charged in murder of Cherryfield woman to be sentenced Tuesday morning

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York City man convicted of murdering a Cherryfield woman, is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning.

Carine Reeves,40, was found guilty in October for the shooting death of Sally Shaw more than three years earlier.

Shaw’s body was found on the side of a road.

An eye witness to the murder testified during Reeve’s trial.

In January Reeves asked for a new trial, arguing racial bias.

It was denied.

