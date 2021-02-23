Maine hospital postpones surgeries due to blood shortage

PORTLAND, Maine - The record-breaking cold and winter weather has shuttered blood drives across several states and placed an increased strain on the national shortage of blood products, forcing the Maine Medical Center in Portland to reschedule surgeries.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Maine Medical Center announced in a statement on Feb. 19 that less than a dozen surgeries had been rescheduled in the past three weeks due to the national shortage of blood products.

A spokesperson for Northern Light Health - a network of more than a dozen Maine hospitals - noted that the shortage is “highly concerning” but said that no surgeries have been delayed.

