Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
Two more Mainers died with the coronavirus. They both came from Oxford County.
Total deaths now stand at 660.
There have been 43,736 cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 34,634 are confirmed.
Penobscot County is reporting 21 new cases. Kennebec County has 14.
Franklin County with no new cases for the third-straight day. Knox County also showing no change.
