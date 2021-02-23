Maine CDC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

Two more Mainers died with the coronavirus. They both came from Oxford County.

Total deaths now stand at 660.

There have been 43,736 cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 34,634 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 23 (WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 21 new cases. Kennebec County has 14.

Franklin County with no new cases for the third-straight day. Knox County also showing no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.