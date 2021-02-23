Advertisement

Lincoln community comes together for family of 7-year-old killed in house fire

Fire Captain Kenneth Goslin says flames were coming through the walls and shooting 30 feet from the roof.
Town of Lincoln coming together
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Lincoln is coming together after a fire killed 7-year-old Adele Parent and left her family without a home.

Tight knit community were the words repeated over and over again Tuesday by people in the area.

Crews responded to a fire on Taylor Street Monday night in Lincoln around 9:45 PM.

Officials say when they arrived, the home was already in flames.

“They’re doing okay. They have their immediate family surrounding them right now supporting them and they are all set with a place to stay for right now,” said Theresa Andrews, a relative of the family.

Theresa Andrews says her family is holding up the best they can.

When crews arrived at the house Fire Captain Kenneth Goslin says flames were coming through the walls and shooting 30 feet from the roof.

They couldn’t reach the young girl inside.

5 other people were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

People in the area say this is a very tight knit community. Several businesses throughout downtown have offered up their locations as drop off services for donations like clothing and gift cards for the family.

Steaks N Stuff, Creative Blooms, United Country-Lifestyle Properties of Maine, Subway and Wing Wah are all collecting...

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

“When we see somebody in need the first thing we do is ask what can we do to help. One less thing to worry about with someone helping you get the things you need for day to day life is what we’re about,” said Carmen McPhail with United Country Real Estate.

“Everybody treats each other like neighbors, we lookout for each other, we take care of people,” said Melissa Quintela, Treasurer of the Town of Lincoln.

The Superintendent of RSU 67 says they are offering counseling services for students and staff at Ella P Burr Elementary School.

Jean Skorapa says will continue to provide support as needed.

“This school is a very tight knit family, a tight knit community, our staff members are taking it very hard, and they’re doing a terrific job today with our children to provide support for them,” said Skorapa.

The school will also being doing something for the family in the coming days.

“Just reach out, let people know what you need,” said Quintela.

