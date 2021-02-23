Advertisement

Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race to be held in April

By Jon Small
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After being cancelled for the first time ever last year, the Kenduskeag Stream canoe race will be back this April, but with some big changes.

Bangor parks and rec director Tracy Willette told a city committee Monday night they will cap the number of boats at 155, or 310 people.

He says normally, they have about 500 boats with close to a thousand people.

As part of COVID-19 protocols, racers will be required to wear face coverings before entering their boats and after they get out.

They can take them off in their boats.

There will be no race day activities like the breakfast or end of race gatherings in tents.

Six mile falls will be closed to spectators.

There will also be no race day registrations.

Racers will need to pre-register for the April 17 race.

