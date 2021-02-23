Advertisement

Icebreaking on the Penobscot attracts onlookers in Bangor

The Bridle, Shackle, and Tackle worked to break up the ice
Onlookers watch as the ice is broken on the Penobscot
Onlookers watch as the ice is broken on the Penobscot(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Three Coast Guard cutters could be seen breaking up the ice in the Penobscot River today.

Onlookers at the Bangor waterfront watched as the vessels rammed repeatedly into the thick ice.

The three 65-foot cutters were the Bridle, Shackle, and Tackle.

Patrick Wine, a former Oklahoma man who recently moved to Bangor to work for the University of Maine, was taking photos from the Bangor waterfront as they worked.

He said it was his first time seeing something like this.

”We don’t have rivers like this where they freeze over, let alone, we don’t have the Coast Guard in Oklahoma because we’re landlocked, but it’s pretty cool to come out here and see this, and I wanted to come down and grab some photographs of them. It’s definitely a slow process for sure but kind of a good lesson in perseverance, I guess. Just keep going and eventually, you’ll get there.”

The goal of the cutters is to break up the ice early, before the spring thaw, to help prevent flooding.

