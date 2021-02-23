Advertisement

Four-hour food drive sets new record to feed local people in need

Knights of Columbus collect food for Bangor area food pantries
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A four-hour food drive over the weekend collected more than 5,000 pounds of food for people in need.

Members of the Knights of Columbus in Bangor and the parishioners of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor teamed up for the drive.

Saturday’s efforts shattered last year’s donations of nearly 3,400 pounds of food.

The Knights collected food at six Catholic churches in Winterport, Bangor, Brewer and Hampden.

They also took in more than $700 in cash and gift cards.

All of the donations were dropped off at local food pantries, specifically the Brewer Area Food Pantry, the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Bangor, the Hampden Food Cupboard and Neighbor’s Cupboard in Winterport.

