Fair & Mild tomorrow, Breezy & Colder Thursday & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A storm sliding east across central Canada will pull a warm front across New England tonight. The warm front will kick off a few snow showers across northern parts of the state as it slips through Maine. The temps tonight will be rather mild as lows hold in the 20s. The combination of the warm front moving off to our east and high pressure sliding off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will bring Maine a mild west to southwest breeze tomorrow, with afternoon temps climbing into the upper 30s north and lower to mid-40s south.

A small storm will bring snow to mainly northern parts of Maine tomorrow night as it works east across the state, with a coating to a few inches likely north of the Bangor Region, with little if any precipitation expected over southern parts of the state. The storm will drag a rather strong cold front southeast through New England later tomorrow night, with fair, breezy and colder conditions expected both Thursday and Friday. After the fair and cold conditions Thursday and Friday a storm will likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation back to Maine later in the day Saturday and Saturday night, with mainly rain expected south and a wintry mix expected north at this point in time. A bubble of high pressure will bring fair and Milder than normal conditions to our region Sunday, with another storm likely impacting New England Monday or early Tuesday.

Tonight: Variably cloudy, scattered snow showers north, with a light west breeze and low temps in the 20s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and turning colder, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold, with highs in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with late day and night rain and snow possible and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

