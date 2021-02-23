Advertisement

Equipment for first wood fiber insulation manufacturer in North America arrives in Searsport

GoLab will start production in former Madison paper mill in 2022
Wood fiber insulation production line equipment for GoLab
Wood fiber insulation production line equipment for GoLab
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The former paper mill in Madison will soon be operational again thanks to a 110-million dollar upgrade and a change in product.

”We’re excited to be part of the process of rebuilding the forest products industry.”

Joshua Henry, president of GoLab, was in Searsport Tuesday to watch as a ship docked at Mack Point Terminal to offload specialized equipment purchased from a company in Germany.

“It’s a 500 foot continuous press manufacturing line.”

It’s one of three production lines that will output loose fill, batt, and board insulation.

“All of those products are manufactured from things like fiberglass, mineral wool, plastic. This is a process that makes those products from wood fiber.”

Wood fiber insulation has been produced in Europe for years, but Madison-based GoLab will be the first manufacturer in North America when they finish installing the equipment at the Madison mill.

“It was closed in I believe May of 2016. We purchased it in 2019.”

The process uses the same softwood chips that were previously used in the production of paper.

“We really found the best place to do this was Maine. We have a dense housing market, and we live in a place with high insulation requirements.”

The mill is expected to start manufacturing the insulation, dubbed TimberHP, early next year.

“There’s a lot of potential for the state in the forest products sector.”

