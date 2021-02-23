Coronavirus vaccines will be available at Walgreens in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available at Walgreens across the state.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced Tuesday vaccines will be available at more than 40 Walgreens locations in Maine.

He says registration is expected to begin Tuesday and vaccines could begin as early as Wednesday for those eligible.

Currently, Mainers 70 and older plus frontline workers are eligible to be vaccinated.

”The supply that’s being used by Walmart now, and soon Walgreens, is distinct from and separate from the other supply that comes into the state that is allocated by Maine CDC and DHHS. That vaccine that is going to Walmart and Walgreens comes from a separate federal supply,” he says.

Shah noted there are still slots available for vaccinations at Northern Light’s clinics at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for Thursday and Saturday.

He also announced that Walgreens in Machias, Houlton, Biddeford, and Bethel will also begin PCR testing in addition to the rapid tests.

